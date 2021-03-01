Kandi McElhannon was selected as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The state of Tennessee program, honors outstanding volunteers in participating counties.
McElhannon was nominated by Alicia Hollis who highlighted McElhannon’s volunteer work in several areas.
The nomination form said that McElhannon has been involved with the Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations. She was a leader in organizing volunteers to help the cleanup effort in Mt. Juliet after a tornado last March.
“She has the heart of a servant and loves this community,” the nomination said.