A Mt. Juliet jewelry store employee was arrested this month in Bowling Green, Ky., after police there said was involved in a jewelry theft at a Kentucky residence.
Officers arrested Marshall “Sonny” Belew, 51, on March 8. He is charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault and theft over $100,000.
He is the son of Dwight Belew, the co-owner of American Jewelry in Providence Marketplace. Marshall Belew is free on a $25,000 bond.
According to Bowling Green Police, the robbery took place last July when three people, at least one of them carrying a gun, entered the residence, assaulted an employee and bound her with zip ties.
Investigators said employee Doreen McCloud testified when she answered the door one man forced his way into the home and tackled her. She said he put a gun to her neck and tied her hands behind her while two more people entered the house.
The three people used a dolly to steal a safe that contained 300 to 400 pieces of jewelry valued at about $1 million, according to the police report.
Homeowner Kenneth Burch said his mother and father purchased the jewelry over the last 10 years from one of the suspects, Jeffery Wiseman.
An investigation determined an owner of a cellphone from the Mt. Juliet area traveled from Tennessee to Bowling Green on the day of the robbery, was in Bowling Green during the time of the robbery and then returned to Tennessee.
The cellphone owner also sent text messages that appeared to reference the stolen safe after the robbery and that it contained jewelry.
Officials determined the cellphone belonged to Belew.
Javier Nunez, 41, and Nicolas Cruz Palacios, 41, both of Old Hickory, Tennessee, were also charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping and second-degree assault in connection with the robbery.
Investigators will turn the case over to a grand jury, and are still working to locate the safe and jewelry and determine if others are involved.