Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.