Recent cold weather didn’t keep 90 participants out of the water for the 2023 Polar Plunge held last Saturday at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center outdoor pool in Lebanon. Wilson County Special Olympics Director George Walker said that number was a record for the event, which had an air temperature of 44 degrees. The participants raised $12,600 (another record for the event) to be used for training and competition expenses for Special Olympics Tennessee athletes. For more information go to specialolympicstn.org.

Tags

Recommended for you