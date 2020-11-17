The Wilson County Omegas of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will be giving away 250 Thanksgiving food boxes Saturday, Nov. 21.
The event will be held between the hours of 9 am -12 Noon at the Lebanon Church of God 600 C. L. Manier Street, Lebanon.
Sponsors include:
Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
The Lebanon Church of God
Rho Kappa Kappa and Phi Delta Delta Chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Wilson County Omegas).
Please join the Omegas as they give thanks and give back to the Lebanon Community.