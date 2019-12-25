The ACLU, ACLU of Tennessee, and the law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP filed a lawsuit against the city of Mt. Juliet in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee over a zoning ordinance that bans the provision of surgical abortion care within the city limits.
The challenge is being brought on behalf of Carafem, a national network of reproductive health care clinics. Carafem currently provides medication abortion care in Mt. Juliet and intended to expand its practice to include surgical abortion.
When the city learned of these plans, city officials passed a zoning ordinance aimed at such clinics.
A press release announcing the lawsuit cited two Mt. Juliet commissioners — Brian Abston (no longer on the commission) and Ray Justice — who made public comments about stopping abortions in the city.
“Officials in Mt. Juliet have made no pretense about their desire to obstruct their constituents’ constitutional right to abortion care,” said Andrew Beck, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project. “This ordinance does nothing to protect the health or safety of patients — it is singularly focused and politically motivated by an anti-abortion agenda. This ordinance is unconstitutional, and we will do everything we can to see it struck down.”
Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti said in an email last Friday that “We just received (the lawsuit) and are reviewing it, including reviewing the Form 990 of the plaintiff.”
Form 990 is an Internal Revenue Service form that provides financial information about a nonprofit organization. It can also be used by the government to prevent organizations from abusing their tax-exempt status.
“Wilson County Right to Life is deeply saddened by the fact that Carafem is not only performing medical abortion, but is working toward expanding its abortion services to include surgical abortions in our community through this suit,” Wilson County Right to Life President Trecia Dillingham said in an emailed statement.