The agriculture industry shifted like most others as the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, but local agriculture industry members said the market is starting to return to pre-pandemic form.
One sign of the industry’s return to normalcy can be seen along East Baddour Parkway. The James E. Ward Agricultural Center and Farm Bureau Expo Center continue to see more events, including the recent Tennessee Beef Agribition event, which drew hundreds to the area.
“It might’ve been one of the biggest ones we’ve had,” said Ag Center director Quintin Smith. “It was definitely a big difference from last year.”
Smith said the event, which brings together thousands of people for a multi-day showcase and sale of cattle, was welcomed back after a year that was filled with cancelled and postponed events at the center.
“The biggest thing that hurt us was enclosed events because we had to be at half capacity. We’re still not back to full capacity in buildings yet,” said Smith, who said the center now has events booked every weekend through December.
The center received $50,000 in COVID relief last year from the federal government, and Smith said the majority of the funds went to overtime pay for workers and sanitation supplies.
“It was a lot of amount we normally wouldn’t use that we’ve had to use for sanitation purposes and keeping areas cleaned,” said Smith, who said personnel spent extra time sanitizing facilities before, during and after events.
“If you look at overtime for employees due to sanitation requirements and sanitation supplies, it eats it up pretty fast,” he said.
Smith said the entire agriculture industry has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another, pointing to the cattle industry.
“People have to eat. The problem is we have to export a lot of what we’re producing. What slowed everything down was processing plants and factories where COVID hit and they closed down. It got things backed up, and once one thing backs up, it backs up the whole process,” he said. “If you can’t get cattle to where it needs to go, then you don’t have room for the ones that need to come in, so it backs up everything.”
Kimberly Underwood of Underwood Farms in Watertown said the farm fared pretty well last year despite the uncertainty the pandemic brought.
“We were really worried at first. We didn’t know what to expect. With people being afraid to go to the stores and everything, we started out super good,” she said. “I even felt guilty because there was so much bad going on, but our business did really well.”
Underwood said she believed the outdoor nature of farming and markets help to create an environment in which people felt safe to shop.
“People were very cautious. They’d wear their masks and everything but I think they felt more comfortable because they were outside,” she said.
Underwood noted that supply costs on certain things needed for the farm increased last year, but it did not spoil a good year for the business.
“We’re hoping for a really good year this year. We have our greenhouses full. We have our things in the ground and we’re excited and ready to kick off a good year,” she said.
Mallory Miller, owner of Demeter’s Common, said the year presented highs and lows for her as a grocer that focuses on local products.
“It’s been mostly highs. I get the opportunity to help people during this crazy and scary time and make sure they can still feed their families and have wholesome food on their tables,” Miller said. “It’s been so fulfilling to be able to do that, as well as continue to support our local farmers sell more of their product. So, it’s been a win-win in my eyes. But I always try to stay optimistic.”
Miller said during the early phases of the pandemic she noticed more people stocking up on groceries and items, but that has slowed recently.
“I think people are thinking more clearly and their regular shopping habits are back in place,” Miller said. “They aren’t buying 10 pounds of ground beef at a time anymore, which is fine. I will always do my best to make sure our community is well fed and taken care of.”
Wilson County’s case count climbed to 17,172 cases Monday. The latest figures included 214 deaths and 302 hospitalizations.
As of March 19, Wilson County averaged 44.2 new cases reported per day over 14 days from March 6 through March 19. The average for the 14 days prior was 37.4 cases per day.
Wilson County has averaged about 275 COVID-19 tests per day over the last week, which yielded a 13 percent positivity rate. The rate for the previous week was also 13 percent.
In Wilson County, 42,503 vaccines have been distributed, and 19.47 percent of residents have received at least one dose, while 9.98 percent have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson, which is a single-dose vaccine.