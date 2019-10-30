Businessman Joe Ali was selected to fill the District 17 County Commission seat to replace long-time Commissioner Gary Keith.
Keith resigned in September for health reasons after serving for 13 years.
Ali was nominated with three other candidates; Rusty Keith, son of Gary Keith; local realtor Ken Nelson Jr; and former commissioner Sandy Donnell.
Ali has owned Auto Village for 16 years. He was born in the country of Lebanon.
“This means the world to me. I love my community and my state. Dr. Baddour who the (parkway) is named after is also from (the country of) Lebanon. He loved his community too and I’m following in his footsteps,” Ali said.
“Whatever community I’ve ever lived in, I’ve tried to help it. And this community has been so good to me ... so good to me.”
Ali is the chairman for Habitat for Humanity and is a graduate of Leadership Wilson. He is required to run for the seat in next year’s election if he wants to keep it.