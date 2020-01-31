All three charges against Wilson County Circuit Clerk Debbie Moss were dropped in a Wilson County courtroom Friday as a judge from outside the county presided over the case and accepted the motions to dismiss the charges because of a lack of evidence to proceed.
Tennessee Senior Judge Don Ash accepted attorney Frank Lannom’s motions to dismiss the three charges against Moss stemming from an incident in September when she was charged with DUI, implied consent and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Lebanon Police officer Jeremy Richardson responded to a Lebanon Road address after the department received calls about a hit and run incident at a fundraiser. The fundraiser, Leadership Wilson’s Dare to Dine event, utilized valet parking for the event.
Richardson said three valet drivers testified they saw Moss get into her vehicle — a four-door Kia — and appeared to be impaired. They said she drove to the end of a driveway where a gate is located, stopped and sped in reverse and struck a 2009 Chrysler Sebring, belonging to Dennis and Donna Vick.
The valet drivers said Moss exited the vehicle, denied hitting another vehicle, walked back into the residence to retrieve her purse and left the property, according to Richardson.
Richardson said he and other officers, including some Mt. Juliet Police officers, then went to Moss’ residence and noticed “an obvious odor of an intoxicant normally associated with alcoholic beverages on and about her person.”
Richardson said Moss, who admitted she drove the vehicle to the fundraiser and consumed alcohol that day, was slow to answer questions about the accident and failed field sobriety tasks.
Richardson also said the group inspected the Kia and found damage on the rear passenger side consistent with witness statements at the scene.
Ash cited three state laws for reasons for dismissal based on a lack of evidence in the case.
Ash said the charge of leaving the scene of an accident applies to “accidents occurring on highways, In the premises of shopping center, trailer park or apartment house complex or any other premise that are generally frequented by the public at large,” noting the Leadership Wilson event was on private property, falling out of the statute’s jurisdiction.
Ash noted state law for driving under the influence is applied with probable cause, but noted the only alcohol tests given to Moss took place at her home after she admitted to having wine. He noted there was a four-hour window between Moss leaving the event and tests being administered.
He noted the charge for violation of implied consent law could not stand without probable cause for the DUI charge.
District Attorney Tommy Thompson said he agreed with Ash’s decision and said the evidence and state laws prevented the case from moving forward.
“The officers did the best they could,” Thompson said. “Some people are going to say the fix was in or something like that, but (Ash) kind of cleared that up.”
Lannom said Friday’s outcome was the appropriate one based on evidence.
“This was a tough thing for Mrs. Moss. She’s a professional woman who carries herself very well,” Lannom said. “She wanted the truth to come out and she wanted this to be over, and both of those things have happened today.”
Lannom said it was apparent form the beginning of his research there was no proof of impairment at any time she was driving a car, meaning the most serious charge of DUI was likely to be dismissed.
“That’s the piece that was missed in this case. People were looking at was she driving or was she impaired, but the puzzle piece that was missing was she driving while she was impaired, and there simply wasn’t any evidence really to support that, especially that the police officers had that night,” Lannom said.