Wilson County’s 2020 high school graduations were delayed about a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ceremonies went smoothly with altered plans for safety and distancing.
The main alterations from traditional graduation ceremony protocols included chairs on each school’s football field that supported social distancing guidelines, limited number of guests and multiple ceremonies for the 2020 class at Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon high schools (divided by last names).
“Spacing seemed to be adequate between groups. The split ceremony worked out wonderfully in respecting health guidelines under the circumstances,” Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said. “The weather was outstanding. That’s a big plus. Inclement weather would have forced graduation ceremonies to be moved to gym areas and tickets would have been limited from four to two per grad. Fortunately, we didn’t have to put that plan in play.”
Mt. Juliet High School had 529 graduates, followed by Lebanon High School with 418, Wilson Central High School with 403 and Watertown High School with 117.
Lebanon Principal Scott Walters said the March 3 tornado and ongoing pandemic caused the graduating class to perform unprecedented tasks to reach this point.
“It does and will continue to affects your futures. I hope through all of this, we emerge as better versions of ourselves on the other side,” Walters said. “There’s much to be gained from the actions of others right now and I hope that you are graduating today with the confidence to be someone who does just that — takes action. Don’t just watch the world pass you by.
“Please hear me when I say this, you matter. You matter at LHS and you will always matter. Do not let someone else make you think otherwise.”
Mt. Juliet valedictorian Cade Hampton, Wilson Central class president Haven O’Brien and Watertown co-valedictorian Lenora Upchurch also spoke about their experiences the past few months during their speech at the ceremonies.
“It’s a shame that such greatness had to be cut short, but I have nothing but confidence that my fellow peers and I will be successful in whatever path of life we choose to walk,” Hampton said.
“Today, we are different than the arrogant students that started our senior year. Right? We have to be. We’ve been through too much, and we’ve lost too much,” O’Brien said. “We’ve lost homes, schools, lives, normalcy, safety and our faith in humanity. But with loss, comes opportunity. We have the opportunity to learn, to grow and become something different - something better - now.”
“No one can deny that the few months have been unexpected, challenging and probably filled with far too much Netflix. Even though nothing like this has happened before, the pandemic is not the whole story of our senior year or our graduating class,” Upchurch said. “Obviously, nobody here will forget what has been happening across the world and in our community this spring. But I hope we don’t allow it to overshadow all of the great things that’s happened these last four years.”