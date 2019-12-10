Amazon.com Services LLC has purchased more than 75 acres on East Division Street to build a facility in Mt. Juliet.
Realtor Harold Sutton of Sutton Properties confirmed the purchase of the property known as “Project Sam.” He and Realtor Kenneth Deal listed the property.
“It’s been a long time and several options, not necessarily Amazon, but now the deal is done with Amazon,” said Sutton, who owns property across the street from the new Amazon.com property.
The purchase includes 60 acres on one plot and 16.87 on another on East Division Street.
City commissioners approved a 3.6 million square foot facility in the area in October. The projected time for the facility to open is in 2021.
“Amazon’s decision to locate in Mt. Juliet marks the largest economic development project in the city’s history and serves as a statement that Mt. Juliet is open for business,” Vice-Mayor James Maness said in a statement for the Wilson Post. “Amazon will deliver over $10 million in direct infrastructure improvements to the sewer system, greenway, and roads starting Day One. Amazon will bring a huge positive impact on the city, and I look forward to the anticipated economic growth for the entire region.”
City of Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said the project is “rocking and rolling.”
“The infrastructure and site improvements way offset the impact of the project,” she said.
She mentioned a five-acre trailhead, a greenway, three traffic lights and a monument sign at Golden Bear Parkway.
The project is expected to bring more than 1,200 jobs to the area, city officials confirmed.
The proposed project is a 3.6 million square foot, five-story industrial building at the corner of East Division and Golden Bear Gateway. Part of the facility includes 3.52 million square feet of warehousing and 80,000 square feet of office space.
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said this could very well be the “single largest project in Tennessee and one of the top 10 largest buildings in the country.”