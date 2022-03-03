A group of about 150 people gathered at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon on Thursday afternoon to greet truckers who were part of a “American Freedom Convoy” headed to Washington to protest what they claim to be governmental overreach by mandating vaccines and requiring masks.
Eight trucks and a few support vehicles arrived at the Wilson County Fairgrounds site between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. The truckers planned to spend the night at the Fairgrounds and drive to Washington on Friday.
A trucker who called himself “Sudsy” was making a haul between Chicago and Atlanta when he decided to stop in town and visit his sister and her family. Like many people who agreed to be interviewed at the event, he requested his actual name not be published.
He said had wanted to be a part of the convoy but he didn’t think he would be able to. Then, his sister told him about the stop in Lebanon, and he jumped at the chance to bring his truck to the Fairgrounds.
“The stars aligned and here I am,” he said. “I live in a bubble, and I try to stay away from negativity and stuff. There are things happening that I’m really not comfortable with. From what I gather, from what I hear, our freedoms are being taken away from us. We’re giving our freedoms away and we’re not going to get them back.”
Jeanette Elrod was one of the speakers and singers at the event. She said she won the title of “World’s Miss Tourism Ultimate Grand Supreme 2022” at a competition in Pigeon Forge.
Elrod said she is against vaccine mandates because she is “anaphylactic” and can’t take the vaccine.
“If I get a shot, I will get sick,” she said. “I’ve already had COVID. I have the antibodies. We don’t actually know what’s in that vaccine.”
She said she worked for the State of Tennessee until last Oct. 1, when the vaccine mandate went into effect.
“I was given the option of getting the vaccine or getting fired, and I was fired,” she said.
Married couple Chris and Amanda Chambers said they attended the event “to support the truckers.”
Dressed in a “Freedom Convoy” shirt and a shawl with the American flag design on it, the two said they traveled from Wayne County to the event.
He said he’s not an “anti-vaxxer.” She added that “she just supports freedom for everybody.”
“We feel like the truckers lit the torch, but we the people, we’re going to carry that torch,” she said.
Event co-organizer Sarah Kearney and her son Gabe attended the event to support the truckers in Canada who recently staged a protest against vaccine mandates that shut down the bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Canada. She said she supports the American truckers who are in the American convoy.
“I’m here because I want my children to grow up in a world that’s free,” she said. “Where the government isn’t telling them to put something in their body they don’t want. I don’t want my kids to grow up in a Communist country and I think that’s the path we’re on.
“I’m just a mom who’s tired of the way things are going.”
Gabe said, “I love my freedom and I don’t want to wear a mask at school.”
Kearney then told her son to say, “‘I don’t want to take a shot and I don’t want to wear a mask.”