The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 based in Mt. Juliet has targeted Robinson Park in the heart of the city to build a military wall of honor one engraved brick at a time.
The bricks, now on sale at $40 apiece, will meld into a solid wall to honor military veterans and to grace the city for decades.
Post 281 Vice President Carol Kaelin conceived the idea. Her father, Robert C. Sanders, went to war at age 15, and served both in the Army and Navy.
“They built this wonderful military wall of honor in my hometown of Saltville, Va.,” she said. “We are always thinking of ways to honor our veterans and I brought the idea and they loved it.”
She said she thought a similar wall at Robinson Park would be a tremendous contribution in Mt. Juliet. Lebanon has a veterans’ memorial and she thought Mt. Juliet should have a similar place.
Mt. Juliet has not committed any money to the project, although it has given permission for Robinson Park to be the site.
Post 281 President Gwynne Queener said that by the spring there should be enough bricks sold and background brick donated by local businesses to begin the project. Queener said dozens of bricks have already been sold.
Post 281 members are selling bricks to family and friends of all branches of the military.
“The first brick I sold was to a woman in Watertown,” Kaelin said. “She got it and gave it to her husband for Christmas.”
Gwynne, who has many family members who served in the military, said any money left over from the project will go toward helping local veterans.
“It goes to help vets, to pay bills, for Christmas, school supplies and toward Alvin C. York Veteran’s Hospital in Murfreesboro,” she said.
She said they hope the wall, when completely conceived, will complement the curve of the park’s paths and will be toward the back of the park. There will be a lighted flag pole and some gardens in the beginning stages.
There can be only 18 characters engraved on each brick and if people choose a military designation, that will eat into the character count.
“At the county fair, we did a small pre-promotion and had 75 people sign up to get a brick,” Queener said.
The back of the wall will face Mt. Juliet Road and the American Legion post hopes to have a local artist add to the wall.
MEMORIAL BRICKS
Engraved bricks for the American Legion Post 281’s planned veterans’ memorial wall in Mt. Juliet are on sale for $40 apiece. To order a brick (maximum 18 characters) go to thatsmybrick.com/ala281, Mt. Juliet City Hall, Catch 22, Courtney’s or the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office. For information call Post President Gwynne Queener at (615) 773.1977.