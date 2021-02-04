The Lebanon Planning Commission recently approved the first step of a second DR Horton townhome development on Castle Heights Avenue in as many years as construction continues on the first project.
Planners approved sending a rezoning request for 10 acres on Castle Heights Avenue to the Lebanon City Council with a positive recommendation during its most recent monthly meeting.
DR Horton land acquisition manager Patrick Pitts said preliminary plans are being developed and estimates two or three months until the group, in conjunction with Civil Site Design Group, submits preliminary plat plans to the city’s planning department.
“We’ve just had a recent opportunity to acquire this property, so we haven’t fully developed a plan for it yet. This would be a new townhome project we haven’t built in Nashville yet,” Pitts said.
Pitts said the development would be “more upscale” than other DR Horton developments in Lebanon. Other DR Horton developments in Lebanon include Villages of Hunters Point and Woodbridge Glen.
The new potential development is adjacent to Castle Heights Elementary and across the street from Cedar Station Townhomes, a 163-unit townhome development by DR Horton on 14 acres.
Planners discussed the potential of traffic issues on Castle Heights Avenue with school traffic from Castle Heights Avenue, Walter J. Baird Middle School and Coles Ferry Elementary School within a mile of the development.
An entrance to Cedar Station is positioned on Castle Heights and a potential entrance for the new townhome development would be across the street from that entrance.
Lebanon Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said he wasn’t comfortable with another potential entrance on Castle Heights Avenue.
“I’m not sure how that would work with traffic,” Carmack said. “I don’t think anybody would be able to get out of your complex unless you change something out onto Coles Ferry.”
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said he believed there could be an opportunity to alleviate some issues with school traffic in the area with other potential entrance options.
“I definitely think there is a traffic issue and I definitely think this could part of a solution and not actually part of a problem,” Corder said.
DR Horton is in discussions to also acquire land adjacent to the south of the potential new development that is owned by Craighead Realty.
The Lebanon City Council will first hear the issue during its Feb. 16 meeting, which includes a public hearing prior to the 6 p.m. meeting.