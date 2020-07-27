With a husband working from home and an energetic 2-year-old boy, local art teacher Christy Dedeluk started pushing a stroller along the Jackson Hills City Greenway.
“There’s just so many ways to keep a toddler quiet when someone’s trying to do business over Zoom and the phone,” said Dedeluk.
Dedeluk, an art teacher for 13 years, sees a canvas in a variety of places. She and little Weston got the wiggles out on their daily ventures along the greenway and observed a lot of other people were stretching their legs on the pathway as well.
“We walked under this bypass every day and I told myself it really wasn’t a very pretty place and might make a great place for a mural,” she said.
Though recently hired as an art teacher at Mt. Juliet High School, the last eight years Deadlock taught art at Smyrna High School. She was supposed to teach a mural art class there in the fall, but got the job at MJHS.
She contacted Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin about getting permission to get a group of her former students — all rising seniors — together and working on a mural under the bypass.
“The parents were all for it and said their daughters needed to get out of the house and do a project,” Dedeluk said.
Martin was enthusiastic about the idea as well. He’s known to welcome artists who put their stamps on several murals across the city.
“She reached out to me to suggest the idea and I loved and supported it immediately,” Martin said. “She sent over a few designs and from there she and her team created the beautiful mural.”
Smyrna High students Riley Durand, Addison Morton and Emily Murphy drove to Mt. Juliet every day the second week of June and worked with their former teacher on a whimsical “botanical” wall of flowers, dots and ivy with a pink, lime green and teal background. She free-handed the flowers and the girls filled them in with paint and patterning.
“We knew we wanted it to be a happy wall,” said Dedeluk, who added they needed to clean the 70-foot-long by 4.5 feet high wall and scrape off some encroaching vines.
She said she and Weston observed only one thing on the wall before the project and that was a red heart.
“Well, it really wasn’t pretty graffiti, like some teenager did it in a hurry in the dark,” noted Dedeluk. “But I wanted to keep it and give it some integrity so I polished it off and retained it in my design. “
She said that ugly red heart with dripping “blood” was what inspired her.
“It actually gave me the idea,” she said. “And who can paint over a heart?”
They did quick work to about seven gallons of different colored paint and mixed several of the colors to have more variety in the vibrant piece.
The only message scripted on the wall says, “Love Wins.”
“We went back and forth on what to name the mural, said Dedeluk.
“With everything going on this crazy year, I wanted it to simple and significant,” said Dedeluk “We did not want anything political. ‘Love Wins’ is so appropriate for this cheerful wall.”
And the mighty masterpiece certainly puts a pep in walkers’ steps and a smile on those who pause to take pictures and soak in the flowers in an otherwise unspectacular spot.
“I’m proud we put our own stamp on that wall,” said Dedeluk.