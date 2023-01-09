Ascend Federal Credit Union announced Monday the opening of its first location in Lebanon.
The new credit union branch is located at 1719 W. Main St. It is the company’s 27th location and second in Wilson County. Ascend, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, also has a branch on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet.
The new full-service location offers checking, savings and youth accounts, as well as money market and certificate of deposit accounts. There are also two interactive teller machines where a service representative is available via video to provide services. Both ITMs are accessible during lobby hours. The location will also feature a Coinstar machine which members can use to consolidate their loose change into paper currency, donations or gift cards.
“As Lebanon continues to grow, we recognize the demand to bring expanded services to the area,” Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel said in a news release from the credit union. “This new branch location will complement our existing branch in Mt. Juliet to help serve our growing membership in Wilson County, and we look forward to providing Ascend’s brand of outstanding financial assistance to the businesses, organizations, families and individuals in this dynamic city.”
The lobby’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The hours for the two drive-up ITMs are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.