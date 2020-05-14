Mayor Bernie Ash has announced his intention to seek re-election as the mayor of Lebanon in 2020.
Ash was elected the city’s mayor for the first time in 2016. Prior to that he was a city councilman and a member of the Wilson County Commission.
The Vietnam veteran also worked for the county as the Veteran Services Officer.
“I was born and raised here,” Ash said in a news release. “My family goes back at least five generations. We have lived, worked and played here, went to school and worshipped here. We have farmed and owned small businesses here.
“I am proud of my hometown and the privilege of serving in the military and in Vietnam to help preserve the values that I learned here in Lebanon.”