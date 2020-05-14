Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.