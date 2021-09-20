We are going into a much cooler weather pattern this week and it is right on schedule for the beginning of autumn.
There will be a day or two later in the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Below-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall is expected from Sept. 22-Oct. 3.
Several inches of rain fell this past weekend in many areas, and we can sure use a prolonged dry spell
We have received frost in late September previously, but it doesn't appear that this is going to be one of those years. This time we are looking cool but not cold.
Autumn arrives Wednesday afternoon and the feel of fall will be in the air. Autumn begins when the center of the sun crosses the Equator, and it will continue getting lower in the sky until the first day of winter.
The sun will set directly in the West on Wednesday and rise directly in the East. The time length of day and night will be almost equal.
In our evening sky we continue to have Venus very low to the southwest. If you look to the southeast, you're going to see the moon and Jupiter.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.