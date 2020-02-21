To say Sharon Bachelier wears many hats in her role at Mt. Juliet City Hall would be a gross understatement.
She is the woman behind the scenes that helps to keep departments running smoothly in the ever-challenging world of city government.
Recently, Bachelier was named Mt. Juliet’s 2019 Employee of the Year. The city’s nearly 200 employees voted on the award.
Bachelier started working for the city in 2006 as a receptionist. She had made a fresh start in Mt. Juliet that year, moving from southern California to Mt. Juliet where one of her sisters-in-law lived.
She had worked 25 years for the Automobile Club of Southern California as a travel agent, then as a supervisor. She was candid when asked what prompted her to move across the country.
“Basically, it was the economy and a divorce,” Bachelier said.
After living on her own for years, she now shares a home with one of her brothers, his wife and their children.
Bachelier is the mother of two adult twin girls; one lives in Lebanon and works at Cracker Barrel Corporation. The other one is a nurse who travels all over the country.
When former City Manager Randy Robertson took the helm, Sharon became his administrative assistant. She now works closely with City Manager Kenny Martin and Deputy City Manager Sheila Luckett. Also, she works with the finance department and has many other duties that keep her hopping on a daily basis.
“Sharon Bachelier is one of the most dedicated employees we have,” Martin said. “She is also a hard worker and wonderful human being who strives to help in every way here at work and beyond. I/we are most thankful for her and appreciate all she does for Mt. Juliet and the citizens of Mt. Juliet.”
Bachelier is active in the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control organization.
“I was the very first to adopt,” she said. “It was their opening day!”
Her fur babies are Lillian and Leland, brother and sister Chihuahua mix.
Bachelier said through the years of navigating many duties at City Hall she learned many things and hopes to learn more to help out.
“I’ve really learned to listen to people and what they want, our citizens,” she said.