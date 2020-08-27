Watertown will be the only Wilson County city with an uncontested mayoral race for the Nov. 3 election.
The qualifying deadline to enter the races was last Thursday.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash will face three challengers in November — John DeMoor and former Lebanon City councilors Rick Bell and Rob Cesternino.
Ash has served one term as mayor after he also spent two years as the Ward 4 representative on the Lebanon City Council.
Bell spent nearly three years (February 2016 to December 2018) on the council after he was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Ward 6 seat. Cesternino served on the council from 2010-2018 as the Ward 3 councilor. He served as mayor pro tempore twice.
DeMoor said he was running on the campaign of removing corruption and immoral practices from local government.
In Mt. Juliet, current Vice-Mayor James Maness and current Wilson County Commission District 10 representative Dan Walker will look to fill the mayoral seat after Mayor Ed Hagerty said he would not seek re-election for a third term.
Maness, who serves as District 2 commissioner, was elected to his seat in 2010. Walker has served on the Wilson County Commission since 2014.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings will not face an opponent for his bid to re-election for his 14th term.
Lebanon Ward 5 councilor Tick Bryan and Ward 1 councilor Joey Carmack are unopposed in their races. Ward 2 councilor Fred Burton will face Lisa Noble and Leon Love III in his quest to retain his seat.
All three Mt. Juliet Commission races are contested as incumbent Ray Justice will face Vince King in the District 1 race.
Scott Hefner will challenge District 3 commissioner Art Giles, while Gerard Bullock and former commissioner Jim Bradshaw will challenge incumbent Jennifer Milele for the District 4 seat.
In Watertown, Brandy Holcomb, Laura Lea Comer, Howell Roberts and Jim Mahoney will look to fill the at-large alderman seat.
To request an absentee ballot in Wilson County, go to the Wilson County Election Commission website at wilsonelections.com. The downloaded form can be returned by mail, email or fax.