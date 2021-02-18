First Freedom Bank has announced promotions for four of its officers to assistant vice president positions.
Sarah Poss, Providence Office Manager and Marketing Officer, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. She joined the bank as a Financial Services Representative in 2015.
Poss is a graduate of Watertown High School and received her undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 2014. She and her husband and daughter live in Watertown.
Rebecca Jennings, Bank Officer and Credit Analyst, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. She began her career with First Freedom in 2017 in the Providence office.
Jennings graduated from Wilson Central High School and Summa Cum Laude from Cumberland University. She recently passed all four exams to obtain her CPA license.
Ryan Woodall, Bank Officer and Relationship Manager, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. He joined First Freedom in 2019, primarily working in credit analysis.
Woodall graduated from Friendship Christian School and graduated from Tennessee Tech with an undergraduate degree and Cumberland University with an MBA. He lives in Lebanon with his wife Mary, a teacher with the Lebanon Special School District.
Kayla Ring, Bank Officer and Construction Manager, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. She started with First Freedom Bank in 2013.
Ring graduated from Wilson Central High School and has taken a number of banking management courses through the Tennessee Bankers Association. She lives in Bethpage with her husband and son.