Kevin Sanders has been promoted to Senior Vice President – West Wilson Market Leader at Wilson Bank & Trust, bank officials have announced.
Sanders has served in the Mt. Juliet and West Wilson County markets for his entire Wilson Bank & Trust career, starting in 2005. The 2000 Mt. Juliet High School graduate has been the manager of the Providence and North Mt Juliet Road offices.
“Kevin has a great understanding of the Wilson Bank & Trust culture, a great lending background and is operationally sound.” WBT President John Foster said.
Sanders, currently the president of the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club, earned degrees in general management & human resource management from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; his MBA from UTC in 2005; and completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU in 2016.