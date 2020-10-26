Wilson Bank & Trust recently announced two employee promotions.
DeJeay Woods has been promoted to loan officer at Wilson Bank & Trust’s Main Office in Lebanon and Veronica Page has been named assistant manager at Wilson Bank & Trust’s Providence office.
Woods, who joined the bank in 2017, has worked as a consumer lender at the main office since completing WBT’s bank trainee program in 2018.
He is a graduate of Gallatin High School and Cumberland University. He and his wife, Madison, live in Lebanon with their daughter, Linley.
Page has worked in banking for more than 19 years. Since joining WBT in 2011 and has served as a head customer service representative, personal banker and travel coordinator, all at the Providence office.
Page and her husband, Eric, reside in the Gladeville community. They have two grown children and one grandson, Kashton.