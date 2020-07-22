A new campaign uniting Wilson County’s chambers of commerce and community banks has hopes of boosting commerce and support for local merchants as many area businesses fight to survive the impact of continued coronavirus outbreaks.
The TennCommUNITY campaign, which kicks off Friday, is designed to help businesses recover and strengthen the local economy.
The initiative is driven by a partnership among the Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown chambers of commerce and eight local community banks, and will have an online base at tenncommunity.com.
Its mission includes providing advertising and marketing efforts for local businesses, contributed by the network of partners.
“Our small businesses are the heartbeat of each city in Wilson County. As your chamber, we are asking our communities to support their businesses – all day, every day. They have given us the quality of life that makes Wilson County such a wonderful place to live, work and play,” Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President Melanie Minter said. “Thank you to the community banks in their unified effort to make this initiative possible.
“We love and appreciate all local businesses in Wilson County. Together we will rise and be stronger than ever.”
Mt Juliet Chamber leaders said they are proud to support the TennCommUNITY initiative in support of local businesses.
“These are extraordinarily challenging times for our businesses,” Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hinesley said. “As a community, we often ask our small businesses to support our volunteer and fundraising efforts. By shopping local, TennCommUNITY is a chance to show our support for all they have done for our communities. Now more than ever, please shop local!”
Watertown Chamber of Commerce President Becky Dungy said the group supports the effort and says supporting local business is supporting their various local efforts.
“Small businesses are so much more than just a place for goods and services. They are places where relationships are developed and friends are made. As chamber president and a small business owner of a flower shop, I see people at their worst and best,” Dungy said. “Many times, I feel like I need a degree in psychology to help, but my helping comes from the services I provide on a personal level.
“These relationships and bonds that we develop sustain small businesses. I receive referrals and repeat customers through these relationships. Without the support of their customers, small businesses would not exist.”
The TennCommUNITY campaign will continue through the end of 2020. Local banks that will serve as support partners include Bank of Tennessee, CedarStone Bank, F&M Bank, First Freedom Bank, Liberty State Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Southern Bank of Tennessee and Wilson Bank & Trust.