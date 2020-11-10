When John Barker was in high school, he spent a lot of time washing cars at his father’s dealership, Two Rivers Ford, in Donelson.
Today, he is owner and president of the dealership that was founded by his father, John Barker Sr., in 1983. Barker moved the dealership to Mt. Juliet in 2008 and his son, Matthew, 24, also works at the Mt. Juliet dealership.
It was recently announced that John Barker has been named as one of 40 finalists for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award. The 52nd winner of the award will be announced at the annual National Automobile Dealers Association next February.
The award recognizes dealership owners with exceptional performance and outstanding community service, and “tireless efforts to improve their communities and the world around them.” Barker’s father is a past winner of the award.
The winner will appear on the cover of TIME magazine. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity. Barker was nominated by Bob Weaver, president of the Tennessee Automotive Association.
Barker’s dealership has supported Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for many years; and has sponsored many fundraising events like Fill A Ford Toy Drive, Turkey Trot 5K and Family Run (cancelled this year) and Compassion in Action of Tennessee, a group that works to improve animal welfare in the state.
Business in the family
John Barker earned a business degree from the University of Mississippi in 1990 and immediately started his career at Two Rivers Ford. His son did the same thing. Barker has been married to Margaret for 28 years. They also have a daughter, Anna, who is now a senior at Ole Miss.
This family likes to keep traditions and legacies.
“My career is and continues to be extremely rewarding to me and my family,” Barker said. “Following in my father's footsteps is something I will always cherish. But the most rewarding moment was when my son, Matthew, graduated from college and started his journey at the dealership. He will carry on my father’s legacy into the future.”
Barker said he never considered any other career than selling cars.
“Throughout my high school years, I was washing cars and working many other jobs around the dealership,” he said. “After Ole Miss, my father wanted me to learn every position at the dealership, from selling cars to working in the service department.
He said he spent years watching his dad, selling, and management. After sales and finance manager positions, he became general manager at age 30.
Father and son developed a plan that allowed Barker to purchase the dealership in 2003. The senior Barker died in 2010, but not without knowing the dealership he founded was in the capable hands of his son, and many talented, loyal employees.
“He knew I bought the dealership and was very happy because his dream for Two Rivers Ford was for it to carry on in the family and now his grandson is following both of us,” Barker said.
Barker said his dad created the dealership’s philosophy in the 1980s.
“Customers and employees come first,” he said. “We will never waiver from that.”
He said the move from Donelson in 2008 to Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet was because of Mt. Juliet’s potential growth. He said they simply ran out of land for the expanding dealership at their location in Donelson. Mt. Juliet is near Interstate 40 and Nashville.
“We knew Wilson County was the fastest growing area,” Barker said
The dealership has 100 employees and while COVID-19 affected its inventory of new and used cars, Barker said he expects sales to increase in the first quarter of 2021.
“My father taught me how to be a great husband and father, how to treat employees and customers, and he taught me the importance of community,” Barker said. “He passed away in 2010 and would be very proud to know that his grandson is now at the dealership and doing amazingly well.
“In fact, my son Matthew has just spearheaded a major fundraiser called ‘Drive the Music’ to help fund local, independent music venues through the pandemic. My father would most certainly be amazed at how Matthew is already giving back to the community at such a young age.”