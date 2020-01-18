Former state Sen. Mae Beavers, who was recently appointed to the Tennessee Board of Parole, will continue with a pair of lawsuits against two Wilson County women despite her appointment to the board.
Beavers filed two separate lawsuits against state Rep. Susan Lynn and former Wilson County election commissioner Ann Calabria based on remarks allegedly made by both women against Beavers at different points in 2019.
The lawsuit against Lynn is the latest in the ongoing feud between the two Republicans from Mt. Juliet. She is suing Lynn for slander based on comments allegedly made by Lynn at the Wilson County Republican Party Convention in February 2019.
The convention was to elect officers to serve the Wilson County Republican Party, and Beavers was nominated as chairperson for the group. Andrew Wallingsford attended the convention and said Lynn approached him about voting for Beavers, according to Wilson County Circuit Court documents.
According to Wallingford’s affidavit, Lynn said, “Andy, you just don’t know the type of person she is and she isn’t who you think she is. Did you know that Mae has tried to break into my house and property? And that Mae is trying to have me killed?”
Pam McNeese of Mt. Juliet said she overheard the comments from Lynn and also filed an affidavit in Wilson County Circuit Court affirming Wallingford’s comments.
Beavers said Lynn made similar comments about her to other state legislators. Beavers left the Tennessee General Assembly in 2017 to pursue the Wilson County mayoral seat.
Beavers said damages include: attorney fees and costs; personal humiliation; public ridicule from political rivals that believe the false allegations; exposure to loss of public confidence; loss of reputation and emotional distress.
She is seeking $50,000 in damages, and is represented by Nathan Luna.
Lynn did not comment on the lawsuit.
Beavers’ lawsuit against Calabria stems from comments Calabria made on Facebook about Beavers’ campaign funds for her mayoral campaign.
Beavers is suing for defamation, false light invasion of privacy and malicious prosecution from April 2018.
In a sworn complaint to the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance, Calabria said she believed Beavers violated campaign funds by transferring $122,000 from her gubernatorial account to the Patriot PAC, which was created a day before, and then accepting money from the Patriot PAC into her mayoral campaign account.
The move was illegal according to state election laws because Beavers could not transfer excess campaign funds to any state or local campaign from her gubernatorial campaign until after the August primary and Wilson County General Election.
Beavers, in her lawsuit, said when Calabria filed the complaint, she knew Beavers had taken necessary corrections in compliance with campaign finance laws by returning the money.
The Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance Registry of Election took no action against Beavers after an investigation, but Calabria took to social media to voice issues with Beavers’ actions.
Calabria further discussed issues with Beavers in a series of letters and interviews with media outlets, according to Wilson County Circuit Court documents.
Beavers is seeking $30,000 in damages in that case.