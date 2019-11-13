There seems to be a hiccup related to the Belinda Parkway sidewalk project.
Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said the work on the driveways connected to the sidewalk project under construction needs “to be torn up and redone.”
Ten driveways are involved, she said.
The sidewalk project starts on the south side of Belinda Parkway at Providence Trail and goes east and stops at 417 Belinda Parkway. Then there’s a crosswalk to the Mundy Park Trail.
Milele said she heard about the issue from a constituent a couple weeks ago.
“He said he was concerned his car would scrape on his driveway that ended up too high during the construction of the sidewalk project,” she said.
The same resident reached out to the Mt. Juliet Public Works Director as well with the same complaint. The city sent an inspector to investigate.
“They found out the reason was because they did not build to TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) codes and standards,” Milele said.
City Engineer Matt White blamed a subcontractor for the paving company for causing the problem. The sidewalk project is being funded by grants from TDOT.
Milele said the subcontractor “currently is refusing to fix the issue.”
“It will take time to get this resolved,” Milele said. “Mt. Juliet has withheld payment and has sent a written letter to TDOT that will have to make the final decision on how to handle the situation.”
She said the contractor is filling in the gaps in the driveways. Some affected residents must park on the median because they can’t get into their driveways.
“Some of the residents can, but others can’t,” Milele said. “But it’s an inconvenience to my constituents and a safety hazard.”