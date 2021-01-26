A project that would connect about five miles of sidewalk through Lebanon would be the first in a line of projects that city leaders say will bring more connectivity and accessibility throughout the city.
The project will bring a sidewalk from an area in front of Kroger on West Main Street to the Winwood Drive intersection. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will fund the $1.5-million project, while Lebanon will fund utility relocation, according to Mayor Rick Bell.
“With the completion of that, we’ll have sidewalks all the way from the Lebanon Square to past the Southfork neighborhood,” said Bell, who said construction should begin in early spring and completed sometime in September.
“Something I’ve talked about a lot is walkability and connectivity, and this is just one step in the process of making that happen throughout the city,” he said.
One group that will have a direct impact on the project is the Sidewalk, Bikes and Trails Committee, which formed last year. The seven-person committee will recommend locations to the Planning Commission and City Council for sidewalks, bike lanes and trails within the city. It will also develop and update the plan to create a network which links open space, parks and other public facilities and neighborhoods.
“They’re really the ones who are establishing the future plan,” said Bell, who recently appointed Ed James and Suanne Bone to the committee.
The Sidewalk, Bikes and Trails Master Plan is currently being developed, according to Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder.
The department has a 109-page rough draft of the master plan that shows the layout of the plan, according to Corder. He said the draft would receive several revisions before it is introduced.