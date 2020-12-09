New Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell took his first official action in office last Thursday as he appeared on “Coleman and Company” alongside host Coleman Walker on WANT FM 98.9/WCOR AM 1490.
Bell, who was sworn in as Lebanon’s 54th mayor last Wednesday night, outlined his First 100 Days Plan, which covered his highest priorities.
“I really feel like the first 100 days is important. We hear about that a lot in politics through the years. I’m a former history professor now, and that’s one of the things I talked about a lot with presidents,” said Bell, who was previously a history professor at Cumberland University. “The first 100 days is something where people really want to establish their plans and ideas.”
The Lebanon native said he’s met with city department heads and other city leaders in the month between his election and swearing-in.
“They’ve been really productive meetings,” Bell said. “I started work a couple of weeks ago, really, talking to them.”
Bell said he did not anticipate any shakeups at the top of the city’s departments.
“There’s a lot of good people working for the city. There really are. The department heads are all experts in their areas. They know what they’re doing, and I’m really going to lean on them for their knowledge in their area,” he said. “As mayor, I make a lot of final decisions, but it’s based on the information they give me. They’ve been there for a long time and they know what’s going on. I really think we’ll work well together with my vision and their abilities.”
Bell’s 100-day plan includes a focus on the city’s budget, growth management plans and attracting new businesses and amenities. His first meeting as mayor is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
Budget
Bell said he met with Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson about the city’s budget process.
“That’s really something I really need to be hands-on with,” said Bell, who said he moved the mayoral office back to Lebanon City Hall to be closer to the finance department.
“My first goal is to get a handle on that … really dig into it and go into the future not looking to raise taxes or spend money, but actually look to cut. That’s one thing I’m going to ask the department heads to do this budget process is start looking for cuts,” Bell said.
Bell said he would monitor and make necessary changes to this year’s fiscal year budget, which ends June 30, but said he wants to make an impact on future city budgets.
“My focus now is what’s going to happen in the next budget,” Bell said.
Growth management
Bell said he’s held meetings with Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder about options for handling the city’s continued growth.
“As we all know, we’re in a fast-growing area and I think that puts Lebanon in a very prime position of being able to choose what kind of growth we want,” Bell said. “We don’t have to take everything. We can pick and choose, but to do that, we must have a plan in place.”
Bell said he would give serious attention to the city’s pending comprehensive plan, which has been in development and potential implementation for a couple of years.
“What I really want to do is a deep study of that. There’s a lot of data in there. I want to take that compiled data and create a multi-level strategy. What I mean by that is there are some immediate goals we need to tackle right now to get a handle on things, but we also need some long-term goals,” he said.
Bell said some immediate needs include narrowing city zoning ordinances and creating safety nets to ensure projects come to fruition according to how they are approved and create more preparation for how projects will impact fire departments, police departments and schools.
Attracting restaurants
Bell said he would also place heavy emphasis on creating a plan to bring more restaurants and other amenities and entertainment to the city.
“We need a strategy to make that happen,” said Bell, who said he would work closely with Lebanon Economic and Community Development Director Sarah Haston.
“She’s very good at going out and recruiting, but I’m going to go out and recruit, too. It’s a team effort, and doing that, I think we can get some things in here,” he said.
Bell noted the presence of Cumberland University, Music City Star, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital and the Lebanon Municipal Airport as selling points.
“We need to promote ourselves, and not just the restaurants and those types of businesses, but also to other types of businesses that are going to bring in jobs — maybe some high-tech, high-data centers and those types of things,” Bell said. “We need to go out and tell people, ‘Hey, we have things you want.’ ”
Bell said an emphasis on national chains can help the city attract interstate traffic and other visitors, but locally-owned businesses could not be neglected.
“The best places to eat are locally-owned - people here in town who invest in businesses, who invest in our community and that live here. We need a way to incentivize them, as well,” he said.