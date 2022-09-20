Jayden Bailey flashes a smile with his mother, London Elie, during the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride last Saturday in Lebanon. Dozens of motorcycle and sport car drivers participated in the event to raise funds for Jayden and his family as he battles cancer.
Riders prepare to depart the L-Town Riders Clubhouse in Lebanon last Saturday during the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride.
XAVIER SMITH
Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer.
The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
The event included participants from motorcycle clubs across Middle Tennessee. Riders rode classic motorcycles, sports bikes, Slingshots and other vehicles on a route that started at the L-Town Clubhouse on East Main Street and went along Cainsville Road and South Cumberland Street through the Lebanon Square and back to the clubhouse.
“This weekend was truly amazing for the both of us. He rarely ever gets emotional or let alone let’s anyone see him being emotional, but he was really touched,” Jayden’s mother, London Elie, said.
Jayden’s father, Maurice Bailey, and several other family and close friends were at the event to support Jayden.
L-Town Riders member Akeem Keeley said the event aligned with the club’s founding principles of motorcycles, family and brotherhood.
“We are all good friends with the family and the Sergeant at Arms Curt Magowan came up with the idea and brought it to the club,” Keeley said. “We all voted and said that’s an amazing cause and we put it together.”
“He said that it was amazing seeing all the love and support from so many people. We are truly very thankful for everyone,” Elie said.
Elie said the diagnosis came after Jayden, an eighth grader at Winfree Bryant Middle School and avid basketball player, complained of shoulder pain. She said she never expected to leave the doctor with a cancer diagnosis for her son.
Jayden is about a third of the way through a 29-week chemotherapy treatment program. He will complete his second of six cycles this week, and Elie said he has remained positive throughout the process, even on his bad days.
“He will be having surgery next week to have it removed and his shoulder will be replaced with (one from) a cadaver,” Elie said.