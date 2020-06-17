Business is booming at Biker’s Choice, a bike shop in Mt. Juliet, as more people seem to be eager to spend time outdoors following the coronavirus restrictions.
Biker’s Choice Service Manager Steven Disser said he’s never seen anything like it since he’s worked there.
“We used to sell about 15 to 20 bikes a week,” he said while taking a break from repairing old bikes. “Now, it’s been about that many a day, until we ran out. Now we add repairs.”
He said repairing bikes is now the majority of his business. Virus guidelines forced the shop to briefly shut its door. When it reopened people came to buy bikes for their family or dug up old bikes to repair.
Sales of adult leisure bikes (basic adult bikes) were up 121 percent in March, according to the NPD Group, a market research company.
Disser said business at his store is up 70 percent from the same time last year. He’s taking orders for the 2021 products that will come out in a couple months.
“Sales are through the roof,” he said. “The only thing left (without being on a waiting list) are the higher end, road or racing style bikes, or electric bikes,” he said. “Most of our main product has been cleaned out, and even the warehouses are cleaned out as well.
“Gyms are shut down. The one thing families, people, can do is walk and bike ride. The greenways are generally open. Moms and dads have to entertain their children.”
Disser said some old bikes need just a tire and a quick tuneup and that takes about two days. But others need a major overhaul which could involve cables, gears and more. That timeframe can go into August.
“These days people think it’s nothing to pay $200 dollars to fix a department store bike that cost $150,” said Disser.
Mt. Juliet resident Sally Robertson is a longtime advocate for bike riding. She’s a member of the local BPAC (Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee).
“I think this spike in bike sales is partly because people are looking for a healthy and active way to get outside and spend time with family,” she said. “All ages can enjoy a bike. You can also say hi and wave to people as you pass them by so social distancing is fairly easy on a bike. A lot of people are also a little concerned about social distancing on mass transit, so many are buying bikes to commute to their jobs instead of taking trains and buses. The Town Center Greenway is not even finished and it is already getting well used by all ages. I, of course, love this new trend. I now have more company.”