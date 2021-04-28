On the heels of Earth Day last week, a local group plans to celebrate National Bike Day with its annual community event “Ride Mt. Juliet” through the heart of the city on Sunday, May 2.
Last year’s bike day was a virtual-only event.
The ride for all ages starts at the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to return to the MJPD building around 4 p.m. The route covers 5.5 miles, including the Jackson Hills Greenway. The route was in jeopardy a few weeks ago with flooding that buckled the pavement on the Woodridge Place bridge.
“Yes, the flood washed out all the pavement on that bridge, but it’s all fixed now,” said longtime Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee member Sally Robertson.
“Riders will follow a fire truck and Mt. Juliet Police will also be present to keep everyone safe,” said BPAC Chair Art Giles.
There also will be a bicycle rodeo in the police department parking lot to teach bike rules. All participants must wear a helmet and sign a waiver. Those under age 12 need an adult companion, said Robertson.
The first 20 participants 12 years and under will receive a free Bontrager bike helmet. Kids under age 10 can register to win a bicycle from Biker’s Choice and BPAC.
Expand biking horizons
Robertson, known as the “Biking Librarian,” said there are several new sidewalks and greenways around Mt. Juliet.
“The newest and most impressive is the Town Center Greenway which starts in the center of town, the Mt Juliet train station, and goes west all the way to South Greenhill Road,” she said. “It is an important alternative transportation corridor because it gets bicyclists and pedestrians off the very dangerous West Division Street which has no shoulders. Along this paved greenway you will also find Eagle Park built by a Mt. Juliet Boy Scout as a place for young children to safely ride a bike, and also helping them to learn the rules of the road for bicycling.”
Robertson knows nearly every nook and cranny in Mt. Juliet and shared several little-known biking areas.
“One runs along Stoner Creek at the back of the Hickory Station Apartments on West Division Street,” she said. “There is also a short greenway along Stoner Creek behind the Silverstone neighborhood off of West Division. Mt. Juliet Road has sidewalks now all the way from the I-40 interchange to Lebanon Road. (The interchange will also soon be biker and pedestrian friendly thanks to a grant from TDOT.) Then you can head west on Lebanon Road and walk the new sidewalks to Nonaville Road.”
A new sidewalk is in progress to connect Nonaville Road the Green Hill High School. Also, there is a quiet road that is good for biking and walking that connects GHHS to W.A. Wright Elementary School, Robertson said.
Both the Jackson Hills and Tuscan Gardens subdivisions have greenways also.
“Construction will be starting very soon on a greenway that will connect those two greenways as well as build a bridge over Cedar Creek connecting it to Charlie Daniels Park,” said Robertson. “This new greenway is being funded by a grant that the BPAC was awarded.”