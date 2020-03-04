Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, and Rep. John Rose, R-TN, toured the tornado-damaged areas of Wilson County by helicopter on Wednesday and both said they will accompany President Donald Trump when he visits Middle Tennessee on Friday to see the damage.
“To the national media this is a Nashville event, but we have told the White House that this is an east-of-Nashville event also,” Rose said. “I believe that our plea to the White House was clearly received.”
Rose also met with Wilson Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel at the command center in Mt. Juliet.
“The FEMA people here are doing their preliminary damage assessment,” he said. “The federal response here is set up for long-term rebuilding.”
Blackburn said that her staff has contacted the county mayors of all of the tornado-affected counties in the state and that she talked to Trump on Tuesday night about the damage in the state. She said she planned to contact the White House again Wednesday night to provide her assessment from Wednesday’s tour.
“Being down in the middle of all of that devastation, you realize it is so widespread,” said Blackburn after eating lunch with first responders at the command center in Mt. Juliet. “It was just heartbreaking to see.
“The first thing the president said is that he is very concerned about the loss of life.”