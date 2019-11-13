A “construction blast” incident forced the closure of parts of State Route 109 last Friday, causing hours of traffic delays.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials said a “construction blast” caused a portion of the state highway to “buckle” near Bloodworth Road around 6:30 p.m. About an hour after that, the agency reopened only the northbound lane of the roadway near Bloodworth Road. Most of the damage from the incident was to the southbound lane.
“The damage to the roadway occurred when Vulcan’s subcontractor was blasting the rock adjacent to the road,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said. “According to the personnel at the scene, a blast went under the roadway and lifted it up about 3 feet.”
The Tennessee Department of Transportation awarded the State Route 109 construction project to Vulcan Materials in 2018. The project for that portion of State Route 109’s calls for widening the two-lane roadway to five lanes.
Schulte said the damaged section of the roadway was about 80 feet long and took up about three feet at the beginning to eight feet of the highway in the center of the damage and back to three feet at the other end.
“All of that had to be replaced,” Shulte said.
Crews repaired the pavement quickly because of the cooler temperatures, and the roadway reopened around 9:10 p.m. Crews also worked Saturday morning to repair another section of damaged road about 200 feet south of the main damage.
No one was hurt during the incident, according to Schulte.
The blasting incident caused delays for hundreds of motorists along State Route 109, including the Summit High School football team, that was traveling to Gallatin for a football playoff game that was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Gallatin Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office worked to create a path to get the team to the stadium for the game. The game did not start until about 8:15 p.m. because of the delay.