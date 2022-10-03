Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vehicle fire that had a body inside the car found Monday morning at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp in Old Hickory.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Moore said a nearby resident noticed a car on fire around 6:15 a.m. and called 911.
“Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Deputies were immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire,” Moore said. “Once the fire was put out, there was one body found on the inside of the vehicle that was found deceased.”
Country singer in bus crash
Country music singer HARDY and his band continue to recover after the group was involved in a tour bus crash early Sunday morning.
The artist, whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, was a passenger on the bus when it crashed around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 near the Davidson County line, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP said the van, which carried two other passengers and a driver, veered off the road and overturned on its left side.
Pedestrian killed near Lebanon Square
A pedestrian was killed last Tuesday after he was hit by a truck near the Lebanon Square.
John Chris Mattingly, 66, died on the way to the hospital after being hit by the vehicle, which was driven by a 32-year-old man from Dawson, Ga.