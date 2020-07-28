Joe Bond and Donna Harris have been named to the Leadership Middle Tennessee board of directors.
Bond is the founder and CEO of Cedar Recovery and Harris is the CFO/VP of finance for Hunt Brothers Pizza. They are two of five new members selected for the 37-member board and will serve a two-year term.
BG Kurt Winstead has been named the incoming chairman of the LMT Board of Directors. Winstead is a partner in the law firm of Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC, and a brigadier general in the Tennessee National Guard serving as Director of the Joint Staff.