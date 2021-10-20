A Boy Scout practices welding in the temporary Skilled Trades Center shed at the Boxwell Scout Reservation in Lebanon. A permanent building to earn skilled trade merit badges is planned to open next summer.
The Boxwell Scout Reservation in Lebanon will soon have a new skilled trades center as a groundbreaking ceremony is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Boys Scouts of America reservation.
The Roy Grindstaff Skilled Trades Center will provide scouts ages 13-18 the opportunity to earn the merit badges of automotive maintenance, electricity, home repair, painting, plumbing and welding. The facility will also include a classroom to accommodate hands-on skills presentations by volunteers who are experts in the trades’ fields.
The facility, planned to open for summer camp in June 2022, was made possible through a gift from the Maddox Foundation of Hernando, Miss.
“When I learned about the new Skilled Trades Center, I knew it would be a perfect match for a gift from the Foundation in memory of my father,” Maddox Foundation president and CEO Robin Grindstaff Hurdle said.
Her father, Roy Grindstaff, was a master electrician and a 60-year member of IBEW’s Local Union 429 in Nashville.
The Skilled Trades Center is a priority project of the Middle Tennessee Council’s Campaign for Boxwell Reservation. The $10.6 million effort is underway and just less than $7 million has been raised.
Scout executive Larry Brown said he is unaware of another council in the country with a free-standing facility specifically dedicated to introducing scouts to skilled trades.
“Scouts will not only be able to earn merit badges in these areas, something that would be difficult for many to do on their own, it may also foster a future career or lifelong hobby interest,” Brown said. “Our country needs people trained in the skilled trades who have also gained the values and integrity taught by Scouting programs. This will be an important way for the Council to help with that effort.”