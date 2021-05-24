Wilson County leaders recently received an update on happenings at the Tennessee State Capitol as a pair of legislators delivered their State of the State address at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel.
Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, and Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, discussed this year’s legislative session as a part of an event held by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Relations Division. The General Assembly ended its session earlier this month.
“I will report to you that the state of Tennessee is in great shape. It’s probably, fiscally, at one of best conditions I’ve seen it in my entire time in the General Assembly,” Boyd said.
“It was a very, very odd session, however, in many ways I feel like it was one of the best sessions we’ve ever had,” Lynn said.
The legislators approved Gov. Bill Lee’s $42.6 billion 2021-2022 fiscal year budget and approved several bills impacting guns, elections, unemployment benefits and medical marijuana.
Boyd said the state’s fiscal strength was highlighted this past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic as some other states were scrambling to maintain financial stability.
“In a lot of states when they were looking at cutting expenses and raising taxes because of revenue shortfall,” said Boyd, who said the state’s online sales helped maintain financial security.
Due to the state’s financial record and strength, Lee opted the state out of the federal government’s additional unemployment benefit enacted at the start of the pandemic.
“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said earlier this month. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”
Boyd said he believed the unemployment benefit reduction would be a huge incentive for Tennessee residents to “return to work.”
Lynn highlighted several bills approved this session, including constitutional carry legislation, which makes Tennessee one of 19 states where permitless gun carry will be law.
The legislation allows residents 21 and older to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit. Military members 18 and older can also carry openly or concealed.
The legislation does not allow open carry of long guns, and it also removes the state’s misdemeanor offense for most people who carry handguns without a permit while increasing the punishment for specific gun crimes.
Lynn also highlighted the creation of a special commission to investigate the legalization of medical marijuana in the state. The committee will be made up of nine appointed members that will study laws and legislation surrounding the medical use of marijuana.