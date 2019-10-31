Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 27 EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS FREEZE WARNING REPLACES THE FREEZE WATCH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&