The Tennessee office of the National Federation of Independent Business, the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, presented its Guardian of Small Business award to State Rep. Clark Boyd (District 46).
The Guardian of Small Business award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small business.
“It’s a real honor to receive the NFIB Guardian of Small Business award,” said Boyd, a longtime NFIB member. “Small businesses are the backbone of my district and our state economy, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to ensure they operate on a level playing field and can be successful.”
Boyd chairs the Consumer and Human Resources Committee and is a member of the Consumer and Employee Affairs subcommittees.