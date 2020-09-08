The leaves are slipping a bit and as fall approaches, Breeden’s Orchard in Mt. Juliet welcomes the autumnal change and continues to strive to save its season after the April fire that completely destroyed its country store atop the hill.
Hundreds gather at the orchard to pick peaches and recently apples, as well as devour homemade fried pies and browse the (used to be) large country store on the premises chock full of home-made everything.
Co-owners Aimee and Wendy Dorfman (sisters in law and married to the Zanie’s Comedy Club owners) have been through it, and back again, trying to salvage their orchard business. Many sleepless nights and a very short peach season had them pow-wowing into the wee hours trying to figure out how to lure the community to the orchard and simply enjoy the respite, expose their kiddos the weekly story time hour and play in the newly made children’s area. And, now locals don’t have to trek to other parts of the city to enjoy popular, in-demand food trucks each week, as well as a robust farmer’s market there.
And, let’s not forget in the mix, the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, these tragedies thrown these best friends’ way, have not discouraged, them, but rather have them laser-focused to keep families coming to the orchard and for them personally to look struggles in the eye and overcome.
“It took almost 10 weeks for the investigation into the fire to finish and for us to be able to start cleanup,” said Aimee Dorfman.
During this long wait, beautiful peaches budded, and blossomed and grew ripe.
“We had curbside pickup, small group pickings and more,” Dorfman said. “But, the season was about a month short for some reason.”
Apples should be the next picking time, however, when they bought the orchard – that was destined to a developer with a housing project in mind – they had to pull up much of the apple orchard and replant fresh, new trees that will come into their own in a few years.
Meanwhile, they offer apples from Scott’s Orchard in Alabama and Tennessee with fresh apple product there now, with soon Golden and Red Delicious for sale.
Over the past few months, they’ve focused on “fun stuff” for kids who visit the orchard.
“We have a cool slide, a ‘not real’ cow for milking called Breda, duck races (not real, but kids use water pumps to move them), and story time on Fridays at 9:30 a.m.”
“Just, fun, plain old-fashioned stuff,” explained Dorfman
They hope to soon add some fun craft opportunities for the children.
“One is scouting the orchard for nature items to reuse,” said Dorfman. “Kids will collect and recycle bird houses.”
And, the pumpkins are planted for a soon to be pumpkin patch.
This outreach for the little ones came about when a mom with two kids came to the first Storytime.
“Her youngest was really shy because she hasn’t had a chance to socialize with the pandemic,” said Dorfman. “The older daughter had been at school. Kids are sheltered now days. We’ve seen her blossom from visiting us.”
Their Farmer’s Market is on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“So many of the venues for these venders were shut down,” said Dorfman. “We are so happy to provide them a place to sell their things.”
Some of their vendors include Katie Dunn, with Honeybadger Home Goods. She’s a 22-year-old young lady from Mt Juliet who makes her own soap and knits the best dish wash towels ever; Laura Donatello with Tennessee Southern Olive, with olive oils, balsamic vinegars, spices (another female owned business) from Mt. Juliet; and Bev and James Flatt from Flatt Rock Farms Mt Juliet and Smith county who sell their local honey, goat milk soaps and fresh veggies. There are so many others who set up atop Breeden’s Orchard hilltop for the market.
Dorfman said they charge the vendors 10 percent of the day’s sales to set up.
“So many have lost out on the opportunity to make an income since March,” said Dorfman.
Dorman spends a lot of time cooking up fried pies and their donut machine went up in flames.
“We are trying to make them the old-fashioned way” she quipped.
A 92-year old farmer had some blueberries left over and Dorfman whipped up an enticing blueberry coffee cake.
As they offer goods, produce and fun this summer, they look toward making veggie boxes for pickup with the produce not sold each Thursday. This will happen in a couple weeks.
“We want to continue to support our local farmers, and, provide the chance for those who don’t want to mingle to have a chance to get fresh veggies,” said Dorfman.
The burnt metal, wood and product from the store burned up store has all been cleared. They have a temporary shelter, a carport-type structure, to provide a small shopping area for visitors. They are building up their product, as all were burned to smithereens. They have elderberry syrup from Portland, apple cider beginning next week, and peach and pumpkin butter. Product changes every week.
They will build a new store over the winter.
“Obviously, it’s been sort of hard,” said Dorfman. “We have good days and bad days. Good days we say ‘We got this.’ Bad days are better when people tell us they are so glad we saved Breeden’s Orchard.”
They say 2020 hasn’t really been the greatest of years for anyone, and lump in the fire to all of it.
“We are positive and welcome all to come!” she said.
Current hours are Thursdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m. to noon, and now Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (hoping to be open longer even sooner).