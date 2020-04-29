A pre-dawn fire on Wednesday at Breedens Orchard in Mt. Juliet completely destroyed the store.
No one was injured in the fire. According to one fire department official, the orchard was not damaged.
Co-owners Wendy Dorfman and Aimee Dorfman purchased the orchard three years ago. They said the store was the focal point of the orchard.
“We are in shock and trying to digest this reality,” they said in a social media post Wednesday morning.
Wilson Emergency Management Agency Shift C Capt. Eric Clinard said a passerby saw the building on the hill on fire and called 911.
“We got the call at 2:52 a.m.,” he said. “The person stopped and called us and remained there.”
Engines from three fire stations were dispatched.
“When crews arrived there was heavy fire,” Clinard said. “It was 100 percent involved. Firefighters went on a defensive mode.”
The nearby orchard was not damaged, according to Clinard.
It took about three hours to completely douse the flames. Clinard said the owners arrived at the scene as firefighters were wrapping up.
At this time, the cause of the fire is undermined.