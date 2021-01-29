Longtime Encore Theatre Company supporter Don Breedwell died earlier this month, but his legacy in the theatre and as a special education teacher at Dodson Elementary School in Hermitage will not be forgotten, according to those who knew him.
Mary Gingold, who was the president of ETC in Mt. Juliet before it went on hiatus in 2020, said that although Breedwell was not a founder, “he was a long-time supporter of Encore, serving on the board on two separate occasions as Facilities Director, a role that included many components including technical director, director, producer (and) actor.”
Breedwell mixed his two loves of theatre and teaching in his everyday life, she said.
“He did (theatre) while also maintaining a heavy schedule as a special ed teacher at Dodson Elementary,” Gingold said. “Everyone knows being a teacher is not for the faint of heart, nor is it an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. job, but he kept his commitments, even though it meant long hours.”
Ann Street, a co-founder of Playhouse 615, a theatre company in Mt, Juliet, “met ‘Mr. Don’ (that’s what the kids called him) at Dodson Elementary when my kids were students there. I was a volunteer. So many times, I saw him in the classroom. He was so patient, kind and really reached out to each of his students. Some of his students could only communicate with noises or gestures and he understood them completely. His sense of humor and fun was contagious.”
Breedwell was integral to Encore’s success, helping the company in a number of ways, Gingold said.
“He not only gave his time and energy to the company, but he shared his creativity by heading up children’s workshops and low sensory shows that focused on children with autism, mixing his love for theater with his passion for working with special needs children,” She said.
Street reiterated that Breedwell “loved theatre. (He ran) lights for ‘Deathtrap’ at Encore. I’d told my son that I would have a ‘heart attack (in the show)’ and explained what he would see. It still upset him so much that he ran for Don during the show. Don comforted him all the while never missing a light cue.”
She directed Breedwell in a staged reading of “The Conversation” that was performed at Looby Theatre in Nashville. “He was so professional and played Lord Burleigh with ease. He could work backstage or on stage without missing a beat. He was just so talented and creative.”
Gingold agreed, saying Breedwell was “great to work with, He gave countless hours of his time to theater, but his family was his top priority, and he did not let theater interrupt his Friday night date nights with his wife Susie.
“He was a mentor and teacher He took direction as well as he gave it. He had great ideas and enjoyed sharing those idea with other theater companies, too, most recently having spent time with ‘Way Off Broadway,’ a group that performed at the Music Valley Event Center. We all appreciated his willingness to share his skills and knowledge with us, always with a big smile.”