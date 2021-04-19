Britt Linville was recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The state of Tennessee program honors outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service.
Linville was nominated by Anne Barger who recognized Britt’s 20-plus years of volunteerism in Wilson County and its school systems. Britt contributes to Wilson County in a number of ways. Daily, you can find him picking up food and supplies for the Family Resource Center and families throughout the community. Most weekends, he is in the gym volunteering for the youth basketball league or delivering food.
Barger’s application included quotes from several members of the community boasting about Linville’s generosity and kindness: “Whether in his volunteer role in youth sports or delivering resources, Britt has shown great care for people. He has been a majority of one when it comes to his passion for our schools and community” — Pastor Chuck Groover, Victory Baptist Church.
Barger described Linville as a man of his word who has eliminated barriers which may prevent children in our county from being successful in school, both academically and socially.