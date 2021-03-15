Showers in the Vicinity

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing for the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.