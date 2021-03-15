When his grandfather’s ancient broom-making equipment was sold at auction in 1981, young Tom Jones, just two years out of Lebanon High School, was there to place the highest bid.
He told himself, “One of these days …”
Now “one of these days” has arrived.
Tom hand crafted his first broom about two years ago, 50-something years after his grandfather, also named Tom Jones, made his final broom.
Today, Tom has 140 brooms under his belt, each built with the same vintage equipment his grandfather used. And he makes his brooms in the same workshop.
“I always wanted to learn it,” said Tom, standing in the Tom Jones Broom Shop that has been moved about nine miles from its original location on Simmons Bluff Road to the Sadie Ford Heritage Farm & Heritage Center. “This is for my granddaddy. I was only 8 years old when he died. He and I had a special bond.”
Here, surrounded by his brooms and several pieces of extraordinary equipment, he has everything needed to complete the task. The equipment includes a kick winder (used to build the broom), a broom press (used for stitching), a chopper (used to trim the bottom of the broom) and a deseeder (which removes the seeds from the broom corn).
The kick winder and broom press date to the 1850s and were made in Monterey.
“They’re older than my granddaddy,” said Tom, who demonstrates broom-making the first and third Saturdays of the month at the Sadie Ford Farm, which is part of Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
(The farm features a 1920s craftsman bungalow-style home that was built by Tom’s other grandfather, Byron Quarles, for his sister, Sadie Quarles Ford. The site includes woodlands, cedar glades and 30 acres of open meadow and also showcases a large barn, milking shed, corn mill building, corn crib, the Harris Cabin, storeroom and chicken coop while retaining its appearance before Lebanon Cedar Forest was birthed in 1937. The forest evolved into a state park in 1955. Newly created has been a two-mile walking trail.)
About the man he was named for, Tom says, “Granddaddy was a farmer. He had chickens and cattle. He had a gristmill. This is what he did on a rainy day when he couldn’t farm. This building originally was the kitchen/washroom in the house before it became a broom shop. It’s probably 150 years old.”
Tom, a woodworker since his teen years, made his living building furniture and creating antique reproductions but he’s laid most of that to the side as he is sort of retired and moved on to getting the broom shop up and running and enjoying his 16 grandchildren.
“I’ve spent more time in construction than broom-making,” he confessed, noting that he has painstakingly labored to restore the interior of the shop as closely as possible to what it looked like when it was located on his grandfather’s farm. The main exception would be electricity and modern light. He also leveled the building and added a ramp to make it wheelchair accessible
The project commenced a few years back after Tom had set up the equipment in the garage at Sadie Ford Farm. The garage was about the same size as his grandfather’s shop. The idea was to build his broom shop exactly like his grandfather’s. So, he went to see the owner of the property where the old broom shop was still standing.
“Windows were busted and vines were going all over and inside the building,” recalled Tom. “The man asked me, ‘Would you like that building?’ I said yes, and he said, ‘If you want the building, it’s yours.’ I turned it over to the park, and he made it like a donation to them.”
The talented carpenter and woodworker has covered the exterior of the structure with sassafras wood and put on a tin roof. The interior maintains its oak walls and cedar floor while the ceiling is covered with new cedar. The shop is still under construction as the original stone chimney and fireplace should go up soon.
Building the brooms
Tom said there are about 40 steps in the process of making a broom. He makes them one at a time and it takes about an hour to complete the job. The broom is created from three bundles of broom corn that weigh a total of 20 ounces.
He studied the handiworks of two veteran broom makers when he began and says the brooms he crafts now are quite a bit different from the earlier versions.
“I changed it right smart from the first. In size I was measuring with my hand and I would see one broom was larger than the other. I changed my methods a whole lot after watching broom makers. Every broom maker is different. One told me, ‘You’ll eventually be doing brooms your way.’
“I’ve got my hands on my granddaddy’s equipment, and I think I kind of feel him there somewhat. I think he would be surprised what’s happened here in this building on this piece of property, a state park. Being at the state park means a whole lot to me. I get to meet so many people from all over.”
Park ranger and Sadie Ford Farm program director Sarah Geeslin added, “Broom-making is a lost art. We are very lucky to have Tom and his knowledge of broom-making at the farm. I think it adds another level to the experience of visiting a farm like ours. Not only are we able to show you a broom and tell you how it’s made, but Tom has given us the ability to show the visitors what all goes into it.”
Young Tom never observed old Tom Jones making his brooms back on the farm.
“He did not allow any grandchildren around when he was working. On Sunday, I didn’t see broom-making going on. Sundays were for your family — no working,” said Tom, who recollected watching his grandfather unload a supply of his brooms to be sold at Mosers Super Market in Lebanon.
Tom said most brooms today are made in Mexico. He also noted that it is difficult to find broom corn as most of the suppliers have gone out of business. He plans to grow a small patch of broom corn near the shop, mainly for show.
His brooms are for sale at the shop and at the Cedars of Lebanon camp store. The plain brooms cost $35 and the colorful balloons are $40. Profits from the brooms go to the Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
“I’m so thankful to the park and the friends. They helped out so much to make this take place, and I’m happy to have this here for my family. I do this for the love of it. Saving the broom shop — that’s my mission,” said Tom, following in the steps of a master broom maker.