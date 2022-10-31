David Brust and Isaac Wilson have joined the law firm of Hagar and Phillips, Attorneys at Law, LLC in Lebanon.
Brust and Wilson worked at Hagar & Phillips for nearly two years as law clerks. In October, they passed the Tennessee Bar Examination.
Brust earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and English and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 2022 from Belmont University College of Law.
Brust will expand the firm in the areas of civil litigation, healthcare law, estates, and family law.
Wilson obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Memphis. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 2022 from Belmont University College of Law.
During law school, he worked for the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Middle District of Tennessee and received the CALI Excellence award in the study of White-Collar Crime. Wilson will expand into the areas of family law and criminal law.
“Our new attorneys have already established a strong reputation for client advocacy in the spirit of humble service. We are so proud of our whole team and their capabilities to serve the Wilson County Tennessee area,” Tiffany Hagar, Senior Attorney and Law Partner for Hagar & Phillips, said in a news release from the firm.