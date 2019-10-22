Wilson Post sports editor Tommy Bryan will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class, the statewide organization that Bryan helped to start announced.
Bryan, a 43-year newspaper veteran, will join Teresa Walker of The Associated Press and Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times-Free Press as inductees next July.
“I was blown away when I found out I had been nominated. To be elected to the Hall of Fame by my peers is almost beyond belief,” Bryan said. “I’m especially thankful to be married to a woman (Bobbie Kay) who understands the nuances of the infield fly rule. We’ve spent a lot of time together at games. She’s my sounding board.”
Bryan is a 1975 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1977 graduate of Cumberland Junior College. He worked in the sports information departments at Cumberland, Austin Peay State University, Middle Tennessee State University and Trevecca Nazarene University.
Bryan started writing for the Lebanon Democrat in 1977 as a sports writer until switching to news coverage in 1979. He was the owner and publisher of The Wilson World in 1981 through 2003, overseeing daily operations, front page design, while also working as sports writer and news editor.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work with Tommy over the years,” said Dave Gould, the owner and publisher of Wilson Post parent company Main Street Media. “He is not only an outstanding sports editor but he is also absolutely committed to our industry, our business and our readers in Wilson County. He is the consummate professional and his commitment to putting out a great newspaper every week is second to none.”
Bryan has hosted several sports talk shows on WANT radio. He has been the radio play-by-play announcer for Lebanon High School for more than 33 years and Cumberland University football for more than 10 years.
“My first real break came covering Mt. Juliet girls basketball and their run to the 1977 state championship. After that I was hooked on local sports,” Bryan said. “Since then, I’ve covered the children and now grandchildren of people I played football and went to school with.
“Sometimes it’s good to be the oldest guy in the pressbox.”
“If anybody’s deserving of this it’s Tommy Bryan,” former Lebanon head football coach and current Cumberland University assistant football coach Bobby Brown said. “He’s so knowledgeable about Lebanon High School football history. He can tell you the name and jersey numbers of people throughout the team’s history.”
Bryan has also been responsible for online and social media content for Main Street Media, a group of eight weekly newspapers, for the past six years.
“He’s been a great resource for me since I’ve been in Lebanon,” Blue Devils head football coach Chuck Gentry said. “He let me know about things that have worked in the past and things that haven’t worked. He’s been a valuable resource. I can’t say enough about what he does for the Lebanon football program, not only through the broadcast of our games, but in so many other ways. We say, ‘Once a Blue Devil, Always a Blue Devil,’ and that’s definitely Tommy Bryan.”
Former Cumberland and Wilson Central head football coach Dewayne Alexander also complimented Bryan’s willingness to praise athletes in Wilson County.
“He’s always reporting on and highlighting kids in Wilson County in a positive light,” said Alexander, now the head football coach at Tennessee Tech University. “He’s been great to work with over the years, and he truly deserves this award.”
Bryan was also a founding member of the Lebanon-Wilson County Sports Council, and was inducted into the Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.
“When you think about sports writing in Wilson County, Tommy Bryan is at the top of the class. He does so much in this county because he cares about the kids and who they are,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 9, 2020, at Cumberland University.
“(The late) Carl Wallace and Sam Hatcher took a chance on me when I was still in high school. I was rounding up Little League and Babe Ruth stats and writing game reports for the old Democrat,” Bryan said. “General Wallace walked through the newsroom one afternoon and put me in a news story. He told me if I could write up games I hadn’t seen, I could make some phone calls and write news.
“It was a great education — learning on the job.”