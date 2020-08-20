The Wilson County Budget Committee recently balked at a request for $25,000 to be used in the Paint WilCo mural initiative, citing concerns about the uncertainty of the county’s finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds would cover the remaining murals that would be created throughout Wilson County to complete the Paint WilCo initiative.
The next mural unveiling is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. It is located on a wall of Sparkle Cleaners at 1340 West Main St. in Lebanon. It will be the sixth of the 10 murals planned to be completed by the end of the year.
Commissioner Sue Vanatta said the money would pay for one mural that was destroyed during the March tornado at the James E. Ward Ag Center and six or seven more throughout the county.
“This is turning into a major tourist attraction for Wilson County,” Vanatta said.
Vanatta pointed to the Charlie Daniels mural in Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet, which has become increasingly popular following the singer’s death last month, and the Messages of Hope mural, which people often take pictures in front of after receiving a marriage license at the Wilson County Clerk’s office.
“It’s something that the tourism committee can really promote now,” she said.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said the funds would have to come from the county’s general fund. The budget committee members did not make a motion about the funding.
Vanatta said the Paint WilCo initiative would continue to seek sponsorship for the murals.