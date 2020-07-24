After 45 years as an educator (most of them in Wilson County), Lebanon Special School District teacher Audrey Burger has retired.
The native of Johnson City, Tenn., was raised in Nashville, graduating from McGavock High School in 1972. She attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and two days after graduating, she started her first job teaching at Caryville (now Campbell County) High School in Lafollette, Tenn. She taught a comprehensive development class there for one year before going to work at LSSD.
Burger began her Wilson County career as a resource classroom teacher for math and reading for eighth graders at Walter J. Baird. Later, she worked with school administrators to start the school’s inclusion program.
“The 35 years I was at (Walter J. Baird), I was, at one time, student government sponsor, pep club sponsor, yearbook sponsor, cheerleader sponsor and Beta Club sponsor,” Burger said. “When Winfree Bryant was built, I was asked to teach eighth grade inclusion. I was at Winfree Bryant for nine years. I have been a part of the Fly First class fundraiser, aviator store, concession stand, mentor, school wide.”
She was also involved in athletics, serving as the basketball scorebook keeper at both schools.
“I started keeping the basketball books at Walter J Baird for several years and then when I transitioned to Winfree Bryant I just continued on,” she said. “Several of my students were basketball players and I wanted to support them, not only in the classroom but also in their other activities. It helped me understand what they loved and how they handled themselves on a team.”
She said she’s enjoyed her jobs with LSSD, adding, “I have always been surrounded by the best administration and the most wonderful coworkers and have built lifelong friendships over my 44 years.”
Burger’s replacement will be a special education teacher “that will be coming to a tremendous middle school with great administration, fantastic teachers and the best students around,” she said.
Burger said she loves the “middle schooler. Working with their parents and other educators has been one of the most rewarding aspects of teaching. I have enjoyed all the relationships over the years. I have loved all of my years in the classroom and my students taught me something new every day.
LSSD Director Scott Benson said “(she) is one of a kind. She is loved and will be missed by everyone in LSSD. Audrey is a terrific teacher and an even better person. She has dedicated her career to advocating for students and always being there to support the families and children of Lebanon.”
Burger said after 45 years of teaching she retired to “spend more time with my family. My (wonderful) spouse Steve is semi-retired. I am excited to sit on my porch with a good book, spend time with my children and grandchildren and be thankful for each and every day I am given.”