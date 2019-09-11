Wilson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect after a car chase that ended near Franklin Road on Monday morning.
Around 9 a.m. deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at a residence located on Old Shannon Road. Deputy Travis Donnell spotted a person matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Roger Dewane Watts of Murfreesboro.
Watts fled the scene in a black Acura by driving through a field, striking a detective’s vehicle and made it back out on Old Shannon Road leading Donnell on a pursuit. Sgt. Kyle Wright deployed a device used to puncture tires, and Watts continued westbound on Franklin Road towards Highway 109.
The vehicle lost control around the 5100 block of Franklin Road where Watts was taken into custody.
“The owner of the house immediately contacted 911 when she observed a suspicious person at her residence. She was very observant and gave us pertinent information regarding the description of the suspect,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Deputy Donnell relied upon his training and the deputies who backed him up did an exceptional job by taking this convicted felon into custody.”
Watts was booked into the Wilson County Jail and will face charges of two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. He has also been arrested in Shelby County for weapon and drug charges.
An initial court appearance in General Sessions Court has been set for Jan. 23, 2020.