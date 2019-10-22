It appears Mt. Juliet is on the radar of a Jersey Shore-based burrito restaurant chain that is considering the city for one of two new locations in the Nashville area.
With more than 30 locations in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Georgia, the Bubbakoo’s Burritos restaurant chain is continuing to try to reach new markets. One possible area is Mt. Juliet, franchisee Vijay Patel said.
“Yes, we are scouting Mt. Juliet,” he said. “Mt. Juliet has a couple of places in the Providence area.”
Patel, who used to own a Subway restaurant, said that Mt. Juliet and the Gulch and Vanderbilt areas in Nashville are possible locations for the burrito restaurant.
“We can’t wait to bring Bubbakoo’s to the Nashville area,” said Patel, who will be opening the two Tennessee locations with his wife, Pinky. “I’ve owned many franchises before, but I am excited about this opportunity because Bubbakoo’s has such a great variety of options on their menu that I think the community will really appreciate.”
Bubbakoo’s offers the usual fast-casual Mexican fare such as burritos, tacos, bowls and quesadillas, but with 16 protein options, including crispy buffalo chicken, hibachi steak and shrimp, sriracha shredded pork and Southern-style barbecue chicken and pork.